AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

RCEL stock opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the first quarter worth $1,826,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 75,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 679.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 71,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

