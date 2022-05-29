aWSB Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. aWSB has a total market cap of $100,711.55 and $4,995.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aWSB has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One aWSB coin can now be bought for approximately $16.47 or 0.00056173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 878.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,583.97 or 0.15629592 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.24 or 0.00502042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008599 BTC.

aWSB Coin Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aWSB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aWSB using one of the exchanges listed above.

