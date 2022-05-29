Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Axcella Health to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Axcella Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 31,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Crane purchased 39,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $74,999.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 26,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 18,867,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,371 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 4,378,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,680 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

