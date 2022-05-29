Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $51.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.86.

BALY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BALY opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.41.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bally’s will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

