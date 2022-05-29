Banano Price Down 6.2% This Week (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Banano has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market cap of $9.86 million and $113,445.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 112.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.42 or 0.08213592 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003455 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,951.82 or 1.00023916 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00507434 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,225 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,945,769 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

