Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$91.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.22.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.6% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 104,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $2,417,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 776.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 53,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.