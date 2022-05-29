Barclays Cuts Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Price Target to CHF 142

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 159 to CHF 167 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.83.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

