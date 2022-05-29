Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.20.

BBWI stock opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 83.19% and a net margin of 15.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

