Beacon Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $495,799.51 and $24,432.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000948 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00090445 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 91% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000104 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000195 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

