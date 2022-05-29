Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Up 105.9% in May

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,900 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the April 30th total of 674,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS BCCLF opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36. Becle has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

