Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 202,003 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.49% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $348,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after purchasing an additional 480,684 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 70,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after buying an additional 27,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

