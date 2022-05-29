Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $276.43.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.71 and a 200-day moving average of $258.09. The company has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.89%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 17.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 70.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $837,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 32.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,637,000 after purchasing an additional 338,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

