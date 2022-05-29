Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.
Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
BNTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
