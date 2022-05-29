Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.58. Benitec Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:BNTC Get Rating ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Benitec Biopharma worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

BNTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

