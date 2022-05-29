Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on DWF Group (LON:DWF)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 160 ($2.01) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DWF opened at GBX 106 ($1.33) on Thursday. DWF Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.20 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.65). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 111.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

