Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 325 ($4.09) target price on the stock.

LON:WJG opened at GBX 231 ($2.91) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 248.19. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 204.50 ($2.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 282.09 ($3.55). The company has a market cap of £591.74 million and a PE ratio of 77.00.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Watkin Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.32%.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins bought 21,500 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £49,665 ($62,495.28).

Watkin Jones Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.