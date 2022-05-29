Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Best Buy stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.07 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $99,081,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

