Bezant (BZNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Bezant (BZNT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezant has a market cap of $430,527.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 104.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bezant (CRYPTO:BZNT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

