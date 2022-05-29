BIDR (BIDR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.91 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, BIDR has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.45 million and approximately $11.91 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 771.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,995.41 or 0.27433454 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00503663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00033902 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008867 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

