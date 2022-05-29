Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.39. Big Banc Split has a 1 year low of C$13.52 and a 1 year high of C$19.08.
Big Banc Split Company Profile (Get Rating)
