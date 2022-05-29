Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 9th

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Big Lots has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Big Lots to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. Big Lots has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.56.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Big Lots by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

