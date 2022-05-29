BitBall Hits Market Capitalization of $907,821.73 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 28th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $907,821.73 and $25,023.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,832.96 or 0.99964256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00031999 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015700 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000064 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001187 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.