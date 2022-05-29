Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Cap of $395.05 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $22.56 or 0.00076776 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $395.05 million and approximately $50.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00303366 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

