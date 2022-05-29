Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.86 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $22.33 or 0.00077426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $391.13 million and $14.86 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00294205 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00065726 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003001 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

