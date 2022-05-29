BlackHat (BLKC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a market cap of $999,071.86 and $54,879.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackHat has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

