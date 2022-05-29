BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 56.1% from the April 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BYM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. The stock had a trading volume of 92,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

