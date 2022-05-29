Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 124.9% in May

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the April 30th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 610,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 373,713 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 284.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 249,423 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 64.3% during the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 581,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 778,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 196,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.74. 169,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,856. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $11.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.