Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Up 50.8% in May

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,400 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the April 30th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 132,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 363,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after buying an additional 82,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NYSE:BGB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.89. 85,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,544. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

About Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

