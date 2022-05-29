Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 42,260 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 601,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $46.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.36. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

