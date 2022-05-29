Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 927 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.74.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $280.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.86 and a fifty-two week high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.24.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

