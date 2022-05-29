Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of Peloton Interactive worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $28.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

