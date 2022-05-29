Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,541,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,116,000 after buying an additional 255,695 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,574,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after buying an additional 73,197 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,268,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,040,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,901,000 after purchasing an additional 71,227 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, VP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $262,837.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $254,290.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 363,401 shares of company stock worth $19,379,497 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

