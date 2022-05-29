Blair William & Co. IL Has $4.72 Million Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.62% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,724,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,171,000 after buying an additional 1,087,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 487.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 966,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 802,174 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 502,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 42,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 68.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 190,878 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $6,263,000.

TBF opened at $19.45 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $20.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

