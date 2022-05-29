Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.16 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $218.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $193.17 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

