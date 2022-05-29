Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,733,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,858,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $153.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.97. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $138.81 and a one year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

