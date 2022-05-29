Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 28,960 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $362,000.

SCHP stock opened at $58.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.02. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $57.26 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

