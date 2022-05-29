Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,594 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average of $117.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.16 and a twelve month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

