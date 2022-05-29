Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,703,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,290,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,960,000 after buying an additional 47,162 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRU opened at $106.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.93%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

