Blair William & Co. IL Sells 2,799 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $180.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

Shares of CRSP opened at $58.34 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day moving average of $65.22.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

