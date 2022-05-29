Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 308,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.42% of Similarweb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at $175,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMWB opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $725.79 million and a PE ratio of -8.01. Similarweb Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.22 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMWB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

