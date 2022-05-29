Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading Down 7.5% This Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $160,424.99 and $30,293.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

