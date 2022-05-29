BNCCORP, Inc. (BNCC) to Issue Dividend of $1.75 on June 21st

BNCCORP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the bank on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 23.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCC opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.23. BNCCORP has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About BNCCORP

BNCCORP, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses.

