BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 117.3% in May

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $17.07.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 378.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 156,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 124,127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 77,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.