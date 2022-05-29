BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Up 117.3% in May

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $17.07.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.
About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
