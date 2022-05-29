BOMB Price Hits $0.40 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. BOMB has a market cap of $355,841.48 and approximately $156,556.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,115.02 or 1.00021017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032420 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00016092 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000063 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 892,548 coins and its circulating supply is 891,760 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

