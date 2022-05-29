BoringDAO Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (BOR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $179.46 or 0.00614366 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. BoringDAO has a market cap of $25.78 million and $132.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,274.23 or 1.00010002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001712 BTC.

BoringDAO Coin Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

