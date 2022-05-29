Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55. Boston Omaha has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

