BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BP. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in BP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in BP by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($5.98) to GBX 450 ($5.66) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

BP stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a positive return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is -23.84%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

