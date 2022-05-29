Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,034 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of Huazhu Group worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 26,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 390,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. 48.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.99.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $526.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

