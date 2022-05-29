Bridgewater Associates LP Has $14.90 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319,261 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,132,000 after buying an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,888,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,793 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,668,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,437 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $52,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $52.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

