Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,086,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976,979 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lufax were worth $34,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Lufax by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lufax by 93.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after buying an additional 1,406,756 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Lufax by 13,721.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lufax by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 1,527,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.86.

Shares of LU opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.02.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

