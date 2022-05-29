Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.12% of Quest Diagnostics worth $24,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,572,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,229,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,709,000 after buying an additional 64,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,912,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $125.77 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

